Moldova's Security Boost: President Sandu's Dialogue with NATO
Moldovan President Maia Sandu engaged in talks focused on regional security and hybrid threats with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte during his visit to Chisinau. Sandu expressed her gratitude for NATO's ongoing support in strengthening Moldova's resilience and safeguarding its democratic institutions, as noted in her post on X.
15-04-2025
