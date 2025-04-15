Left Menu

Moldova's Security Boost: President Sandu's Dialogue with NATO

Moldovan President Maia Sandu engaged in talks focused on regional security and hybrid threats with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte during his visit to Chisinau. Sandu expressed her gratitude for NATO's ongoing support in strengthening Moldova's resilience and safeguarding its democratic institutions, as noted in her post on X.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced a significant dialogue concerning regional security and hybrid threats with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who visited Chisinau.

During the discussions, Sandu emphasized the importance of NATO's continuous support in enhancing Moldova's resilience.

She highlighted NATO's crucial role in protecting Moldova's democratic institutions, further expressed in her appreciation on X.

