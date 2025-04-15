Congress Denounces National Herald Allegations as Political Vendetta

In a scathing attack, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday dismissed the complaint against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case as 'bogus,' accusing the government of engaging in vendetta politics. She criticized the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering chargesheet as unfounded, stating no monetary transactions or property transfers took place.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint against the Congress leaders and others, including Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey. The chargesheet, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, awaits a court hearing on April 25 in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted the requirement for the predicate offence, involving charges under the Indian Penal Code, to be tried alongside the money laundering allegations. The National Herald case, instigated by Subramanian Swamy's complaint, continues to unfold in the New Delhi court.

(With inputs from agencies.)