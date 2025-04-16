Left Menu

U.S. Removes Sanctions on Hungarian Official Amid Diplomatic Shift

The United States has lifted sanctions on Antal Rogan, a close aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, after deeming them inconsistent with U.S. foreign policy interests. This move follows discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, focusing on aligning U.S.-Hungary relations.

The United States announced the removal of sanctions on Antal Rogan, an aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, citing inconsistencies with U.S. foreign policy interests. This development came after a call between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, according to the State Department.

Secretary Rubio informed Szijjarto of Rogan's removal from the Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals List. The action was taken as the United States seeks to strengthen ties with Hungary on critical issues and explore opportunities for economic collaboration.

Rogan, a key orchestrator of Orban's political strategies and media campaigns, was sanctioned by the Biden administration over corruption allegations. However, the U.S. government under Marco Rubio has reassessed the sanctions, amid Budapest's warmer ties with Moscow, despite ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

