Trump Challenges China to Make the First Move in Trade Talks

President Donald Trump is signaling openness to reach a trade deal with China, yet he places the responsibility on Beijing to take the first step. The White House's stance, as articulated by press secretary Karoline Leavitt, suggests that China should act, as the U.S. doesn't feel obligated to initiate discussions.

Tensions have continued to rise between the U.S. and China, with both countries increasing tariffs significantly as a form of retaliation. Trump's administration has increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, while China has returned the favor by raising tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%.

Amid escalating tensions, Trump remains hopeful for a positive outcome, despite China's reluctance to seek talks, unlike other nations dealing with U.S. tariff policies. This standoff persists even as Trump has expressed admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

