Trump Challenges China to Make the First Move in Trade Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump is open to a trade deal with China but insists Beijing makes the first move. Despite raised tariffs and escalating tensions, Trump hopes for a positive resolution. However, China reciprocated with increased tariffs on U.S. goods, showing reluctance to negotiate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 01:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is signaling openness to reach a trade deal with China, yet he places the responsibility on Beijing to take the first step. The White House's stance, as articulated by press secretary Karoline Leavitt, suggests that China should act, as the U.S. doesn't feel obligated to initiate discussions.

Tensions have continued to rise between the U.S. and China, with both countries increasing tariffs significantly as a form of retaliation. Trump's administration has increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, while China has returned the favor by raising tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%.

Amid escalating tensions, Trump remains hopeful for a positive outcome, despite China's reluctance to seek talks, unlike other nations dealing with U.S. tariff policies. This standoff persists even as Trump has expressed admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

