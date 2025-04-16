Iran's Unyielding Stance on Uranium Enrichment: Negotiation or Standoff?

Iran remains firm on its stance that uranium enrichment is non-negotiable, emphasized Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi ahead of pivotal talks in Oman with the United States concerning Tehran's controversial nuclear program.

Araqchi was reacting to U.S. negotiator Steve Witkoff's assertion that Tehran must halt nuclear enrichment to reach an agreement. 'Conflicting signals have come from Witkoff, but true positions will become evident during negotiations,' Araqchi stressed.

With heightened tensions and military threats from President Trump, Iran plans to relay a message from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Russia's President Putin before negotiations resume, as potential solutions involving third countries like Russia are discussed.

