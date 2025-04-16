Mayawati Urges India to Put People First Amid Global Economic Challenges
In response to the global economic challenges triggered by tariffs from the US, Mayawati calls on the Indian government to prioritize the welfare of the poor and marginalized. She criticizes the 'double-engine' BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for its selective development approach and urges cooperation for national interest.
In the wake of global economic upheaval spurred by tariffs from US President Donald Trump, prominent Indian politician Mayawati emphasized the need for the Indian government to safeguard the interests of its poor populace.
She criticized the 'double-engine' BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of focusing on specific areas and groups while neglecting broader development needs.
Mayawati urged leaders to move beyond vote-bank politics and unite in addressing the economic challenges, prioritizing national and public welfare, especially in the face of the recently announced tariffs impacting India.
