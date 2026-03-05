Left Menu

Political Shift Unfolds in Bihar as BJP Eyes Chief Minister Role

Nitish Kumar's aspirations for a Rajya Sabha seat open the door for a new government formation in Bihar. The BJP is set to claim the chief minister's post, with implications for caste dynamics and the JD(U)'s diminishing influence. Key contenders and political maneuverings are at play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:44 IST
Political Shift Unfolds in Bihar as BJP Eyes Chief Minister Role
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) leader, has ambitions for a Rajya Sabha membership, catalyzing significant shifts in Bihar's political landscape. The BJP, having emerged as the largest party in recent assembly polls, appears ready to appoint its own chief minister in the state.

The BJP's potential candidates for the chief minister position reflect the state's complex caste dynamics. Names like Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai are in consideration, with debates around their alignment with the BJP's core ideology and caste considerations.

This development signals a challenging phase for the JD(U), with Nitish Kumar's son Nishant potentially stepping into the political arena amid the reshuffle. The altering political equation emphasizes the BJP's influence in Bihar's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy's Strategic Air Defense Support in the Gulf

Italy's Strategic Air Defense Support in the Gulf

 Global
2
Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

 Global
3
Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average

Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average

 India
4
Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026