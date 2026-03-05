Political Shift Unfolds in Bihar as BJP Eyes Chief Minister Role

Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) leader, has ambitions for a Rajya Sabha membership, catalyzing significant shifts in Bihar's political landscape. The BJP, having emerged as the largest party in recent assembly polls, appears ready to appoint its own chief minister in the state.

The BJP's potential candidates for the chief minister position reflect the state's complex caste dynamics. Names like Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai are in consideration, with debates around their alignment with the BJP's core ideology and caste considerations.

This development signals a challenging phase for the JD(U), with Nitish Kumar's son Nishant potentially stepping into the political arena amid the reshuffle. The altering political equation emphasizes the BJP's influence in Bihar's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)