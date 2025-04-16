Left Menu

Training the Guardians of Democracy: Booth-Level Agents Prepared for Bihar Polls

The Election Commission organized a training program for booth-level agents from various political parties ahead of Bihar assembly polls. Agents were familiarized with electoral processes and the importance of voter list integrity. Talks with UIDAI aim to enhance voter lists, with an emphasis on error-free electoral rolls.

Updated: 16-04-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has taken a proactive step ahead of the Bihar assembly elections by organizing a specialized training program for booth-level agents (BLAs) of recognized political parties. This initiative aims to fortify the electoral process.

This two-day training program, involving around 280 BLAs, is designed to deepen participants' understanding of their roles and responsibilities under the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and 1951. The agents work closely with booth-level officers to ensure that electoral rolls are accurate and updated.

Addressing concerns raised by opposition parties, the Commission has initiated talks with UIDAI and birth and death registration authorities to enhance the integrity of voter lists. The seeding of Aadhaar with the voter list, on a voluntary basis, is part of these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

