Congress Rallies in Guwahati: A Stand Against ED's Allegations

Congress workers staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Guwahati, challenging the charge sheet filed against party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

State Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah spearheaded the demonstration with senior members, including Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi and others. The protestors, temporarily detained, were later released.

Borah criticized the BJP's actions as politically motivated, asserting that these moves represent a misuse of power against democratic opposition. Bordoloi echoed these sentiments, emphasizing their stand for democracy and fearless leadership amidst pressure from ruling agencies.

