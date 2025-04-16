Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Refutes Claims in Ex-R&AW Chief's Memoir as 'Cheap Stunt'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah vehemently denies ex-R&AW chief A S Dulat's allegations about his support for Article 370 abrogation. Abdullah regards Dulat's memoir as a misrepresentation aimed at publicity. He emphasizes his consistent opposition to the abrogation and commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:33 IST
Farooq Abdullah Refutes Claims in Ex-R&AW Chief's Memoir as 'Cheap Stunt'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah strongly dismissed the claims made by ex-R&AW chief A S Dulat in his upcoming memoir. Dulat alleged that Abdullah privately backed the abrogation of Article 370, a claim Abdullah outrightly refuted, calling it a 'cheap stunt' aimed at boosting book sales.

Abdullah suggested that Dulat's memoir, 'The Chief Minister and the Spy,' might be an attempt to earn money or gain access to power corridors. The NC chief was particularly incensed by claims that his party would have helped pass the proposal to abrogate Kashmir's special status had it been consulted.

Highlighting inaccuracies, Abdullah noted the lack of an assembly in 2018, countering Dulat's assertions with his historical push for regional autonomy. Abdullah also rejected Dulat's portrayal of their relationship and retaliated against claims concerning the National Conference's political intentions toward the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025