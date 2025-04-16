Farooq Abdullah Refutes Claims in Ex-R&AW Chief's Memoir as 'Cheap Stunt'
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah vehemently denies ex-R&AW chief A S Dulat's allegations about his support for Article 370 abrogation. Abdullah regards Dulat's memoir as a misrepresentation aimed at publicity. He emphasizes his consistent opposition to the abrogation and commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah strongly dismissed the claims made by ex-R&AW chief A S Dulat in his upcoming memoir. Dulat alleged that Abdullah privately backed the abrogation of Article 370, a claim Abdullah outrightly refuted, calling it a 'cheap stunt' aimed at boosting book sales.
Abdullah suggested that Dulat's memoir, 'The Chief Minister and the Spy,' might be an attempt to earn money or gain access to power corridors. The NC chief was particularly incensed by claims that his party would have helped pass the proposal to abrogate Kashmir's special status had it been consulted.
Highlighting inaccuracies, Abdullah noted the lack of an assembly in 2018, countering Dulat's assertions with his historical push for regional autonomy. Abdullah also rejected Dulat's portrayal of their relationship and retaliated against claims concerning the National Conference's political intentions toward the BJP.
