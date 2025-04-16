PDP's Parra Challenges NC over Allegations in Dulat's Book

In a charged address, PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra launched a scathing attack on the National Conference (NC) following revelations in former RAW chief A S Dulat's upcoming book, which claims Farooq Abdullah privately endorsed the abrogation of Article 370.

Parra's comments come in light of accusations that the NC played a clandestine role in supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) moves in the region, an assertion Abdullah dismissed as 'cheap stunts' to promote Dulat's book.

The controversy brings renewed scrutiny over the NC's historical actions, especially allegations of covert dealings with BJP and silence on sensitive issues affecting Jammu & Kashmir's status and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)