Left Menu

PDP's Parra Challenges NC over Allegations in Dulat's Book

PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra criticized the National Conference and former RAW chief A S Dulat's claim that Farooq Abdullah privately supported the abrogation of Article 370. Parra accused NC of colluding with BJP while highlighting discrepancies in their dealings post-scrapping of Kashmir's special status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:36 IST
PDP's Parra Challenges NC over Allegations in Dulat's Book
Parra
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged address, PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra launched a scathing attack on the National Conference (NC) following revelations in former RAW chief A S Dulat's upcoming book, which claims Farooq Abdullah privately endorsed the abrogation of Article 370.

Parra's comments come in light of accusations that the NC played a clandestine role in supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) moves in the region, an assertion Abdullah dismissed as 'cheap stunts' to promote Dulat's book.

The controversy brings renewed scrutiny over the NC's historical actions, especially allegations of covert dealings with BJP and silence on sensitive issues affecting Jammu & Kashmir's status and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025