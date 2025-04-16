AIADMK Stages Women's Protest Against Minister's Remarks

AIADMK women activists organized a demonstration on Wednesday in response to accusations against state minister K Ponmudy for his allegedly derogatory comments targeting women and specific Hindu sects. Gayathri Raghuram, Deputy Secretary of AIADMK Women's Wing, called for Ponmudy's dismissal from his ministerial post, claiming his apologies are insincere and unchanged over time.

Raghuram criticized the DMK's historical stance on such issues, noting, "This behavior seems embedded in DMK's DNA. Despite removing him from a party position, no substantial action has been taken to strip him of his ministerial role." AIADMK's Apsara Reddy also condemned Ponmudy's remarks, branding them the worst in Indian politics and questioning the necessity for Tamil Nadu residents to endure such governance.

Ponmudy, previously DMK's Deputy General Secretary, faced backlash after reportedly making incendiary comments about Hindu sects Shaivism and Vaishnavism at an event. Apologizing, Ponmudy expressed regret, stating, "I deeply regret my inappropriate remarks." Despite his apology, calls for further action continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)