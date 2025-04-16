Left Menu

Former RAW Chief's Revelations Rock Kashmir Politics

Former RAW chief A S Dulat's new book suggests that National Conference president Farooq Abdullah privately supported the abrogation of Article 370. Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone expressed no surprise, alleging Abdullah backed Delhi's controversial move for political gains. The National Conference is expected to deny these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, former RAW chief A S Dulat's latest book claims National Conference president Farooq Abdullah privately supported the abrogation of Article 370. Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone, having anticipated such a move, expressed no astonishment at the news.

Lone recounted the August 4, 2019, meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting Abdullah was complicit in supporting the government's controversial decision. He implied that this cooperation was politically motivated, with potential rewards in the upcoming 2024 elections.

While the National Conference is expected to dismiss Dulat's assertions as conspiracy, PDP leader Iltija Mufti indicated the revelations shed light on the Abdullahs' true stance during key political discussions. The tension highlights the continuing complexities in Kashmir's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

