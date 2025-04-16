Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Protests ED's Alleged Political Attack

Congress leaders in Rajasthan held a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's office, accusing the BJP government of using central agencies for political vendetta in the National Herald case. They called the actions against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi an intimidation tactic threatening democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:00 IST
In a significant demonstration of dissent, Congress leaders and supporters gathered en masse outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Rajasthan, protesting what they described as politically motivated actions in the National Herald case.

At the heart of the protests is the ED's chargesheet against prominent Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, accused of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore. Congress has condemned these actions as 'vendetta politics,' claiming they are part of a state-sponsored narrative disguised as legal proceedings.

Rajasthan Congress head Govind Singh Dotasra led the charge, arguing that these actions aim to intimidate the opposition and distract from pressing issues like unemployment and inflation.

Senior figures such as former CM Ashok Gehlot decried these tactics as detrimental to democracy, highlighting the alarming misuse of central agencies. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully denounced the government's approach as vindictive and dictatorial.

The protest in Jaipur is part of a broader national movement by Congress to challenge the perceived erosion of constitutional values and democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

