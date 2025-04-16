Putin Praises Musk: A Modern-Day Korolev?

In a notable comparison, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, for his trailblazing efforts in space exploration, drawing parallels with the Soviet Union's notable engineer, Sergei Korolev.

Speaking at a meeting on Russia's space policy, Putin remarked on Musk's fervor for Mars and acknowledged the American entrepreneur's significant role in advancing space technology.

Despite receiving praise from the Russian leader, Musk's criticism of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine highlights stark geopolitical differences, especially as Russia continues its military engagements in the region.

