Putin Praises Musk: A Modern-Day Korolev?
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Elon Musk for his remarkable contributions to space exploration, likening him to Soviet engineer Sergei Korolev. Highlighting Musk's passion for Mars and his work with SpaceX, Putin noted that such pioneering individuals are rare. Musk's stance on Ukraine, however, remains contentious.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:44 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a notable comparison, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, for his trailblazing efforts in space exploration, drawing parallels with the Soviet Union's notable engineer, Sergei Korolev.
Speaking at a meeting on Russia's space policy, Putin remarked on Musk's fervor for Mars and acknowledged the American entrepreneur's significant role in advancing space technology.
Despite receiving praise from the Russian leader, Musk's criticism of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine highlights stark geopolitical differences, especially as Russia continues its military engagements in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Elon Musk
- SpaceX
- Sergei Korolev
- Russia
- Ukraine
- space exploration
- Mars
- Trump
- geopolitical
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Towards Lasting Peace: China’s Call for Fair Conflict Resolution in Ukraine
Unshakeable Allies: China and Russia Forge Ahead
Ukraine's Air Defense Triumph: Two Russian Missiles Neutralized
Polish Authorities Charge Ukrainian Man in Russian Espionage Case
Ukraine's New Mineral Deal: Securing Economic and Security Ties with the U.S.