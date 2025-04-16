Left Menu

Political Tensions Mount: Congress and BJP Clash Over ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis

The Congress and BJP are locked in a political confrontation following the filing of an Enforcement Directorate chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Congress accuses the BJP of vendetta, while BJP leaders defend the ED's actions citing corruption allegations.

Congress leaders and workers hold protest in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The political landscape in India is reverberating with tension as the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engage in a fierce war of words. This follows the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald money laundering case. On Wednesday, Congress orchestrated a nationwide protest, denouncing what they called a "political vendetta" orchestrated by the BJP.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the central government, alleging undue harassment of party figures after the chargesheet's release. He dismissed the case, blaming the financial instability of National Herald as the root cause, and vowed that nationwide protests would expose these machinations. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Jairam Ramesh, in a joint conference, termed the ED's actions "vendetta in legal disguise," questioning the agency's selective targeting and accusing the BJP of using this as a distraction from economic woes.

Reacting to Congress's assertions, BJP leaders, including Ashwini Vaishnaw and Keshav Prasad Maurya, strongly defended the ED's actions. Vaishnaw criticized Congress for what he termed "low-level politics," insisting that the corruption allegations against the Gandhi family are genuine. Meanwhile, Maurya decried Congress's defense strategies, calling them subservient actions towards the Gandhi family. The legal proceedings are set to progress with the charges recognized under India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act, with a court hearing expected soon.

