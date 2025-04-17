Left Menu

Senator Van Hollen Denied Access to Wrongfully Detained Salvadoran

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, visiting El Salvador, was denied access to Salvadoran man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, mistakenly deported and detained. Salvadoran officials, citing U.S. payments, refused access. White House criticized Van Hollen's efforts. The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered his return. Abrego Garcia fled gang violence, protected in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 04:41 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen was denied access to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man wrongfully deported and imprisoned in El Salvador, during a visit on Wednesday. El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa informed Van Hollen, a Senate Foreign Relations Committee member, that he was not authorized to allow contact with Abrego Garcia.

Van Hollen criticized the U.S. for funding Abrego Garcia's incarceration, questioning why the government would pay for the detention of an innocent man. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Van Hollen of wasting taxpayer money and characterized Abrego Garcia as a deported MS-13 terrorist, dismissing the Senator's mission as misguided.

The U.S. Supreme Court has mandated Abrego Garcia's return, following an admission of administrative error. However, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele indicated no intention to comply. Abrego Garcia, who fled gang violence and was under U.S. protection, disputes Justice Department claims of gang affiliation.

