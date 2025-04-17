Remembering Chandra Shekhar: A Champion of Social Harmony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his dedication to national interests and social harmony. Chandra Shekhar, a socialist leader from Uttar Pradesh, served briefly as PM from November 1990 to June 1991. His legacy in nation-building is cherished.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to the late Chandra Shekhar, marking his birth anniversary by highlighting the former leader's unwavering commitment to the country's welfare.
In a post on X, Modi lauded Chandra Shekhar's efforts in fostering social harmony and contributing significantly to nation-building.
Born in eastern Uttar Pradesh in 1927, Chandra Shekhar held the position of Prime Minister for a brief period between November 1990 and June 1991, leaving a lasting impact as a socialist stalwart.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi to Kickstart Amaravati Capital Revamp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bangkok to participate in BIMSTEC Summit.
Italian Prime Minister Urges Diplomacy in U.S. Tariff Dispute
Empowering Youth: Education's Role in Nation-Building
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is establishing a new security corridor across Gaza, reports AP.