Remembering Chandra Shekhar: A Champion of Social Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his dedication to national interests and social harmony. Chandra Shekhar, a socialist leader from Uttar Pradesh, served briefly as PM from November 1990 to June 1991. His legacy in nation-building is cherished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to the late Chandra Shekhar, marking his birth anniversary by highlighting the former leader's unwavering commitment to the country's welfare.

In a post on X, Modi lauded Chandra Shekhar's efforts in fostering social harmony and contributing significantly to nation-building.

Born in eastern Uttar Pradesh in 1927, Chandra Shekhar held the position of Prime Minister for a brief period between November 1990 and June 1991, leaving a lasting impact as a socialist stalwart.

