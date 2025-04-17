Remembering Chandra Shekhar: A Champion of Social Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to the late Chandra Shekhar, marking his birth anniversary by highlighting the former leader's unwavering commitment to the country's welfare.

In a post on X, Modi lauded Chandra Shekhar's efforts in fostering social harmony and contributing significantly to nation-building.

Born in eastern Uttar Pradesh in 1927, Chandra Shekhar held the position of Prime Minister for a brief period between November 1990 and June 1991, leaving a lasting impact as a socialist stalwart.

(With inputs from agencies.)