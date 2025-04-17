Left Menu

Fatwa Issued Against Actor-Politician Vijay Amid Waqf Act Dispute

The All India Muslim Jamaat president, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, issued a fatwa against Tamil actor-politician Vijay for negatively portraying Muslims in films and hosting questionable invitees at an Iftar party. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court addresses challenges to the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, with potential interim orders on contentious provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:19 IST
TVK chief Vijay (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Jamaat's president, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, has issued a controversial fatwa against Tamil Nadu's actor-turned-politician Vijay. The president of the Tamil Nadu Vijay Karthik (TVK) party has come under fire for allegedly casting Muslims in a negative light in his films and inviting individuals associated with gambling and alcohol consumption to an Iftar event.

Maulana Razvi Bareilvi criticized Vijay, saying, "He has maintained cordial relations with Muslims yet portrayed them as terrorists in his movies. This, coupled with his choice of Iftar invitees, has angered Sunni Muslims in Tamil Nadu, prompting them to seek a fatwa." Amid this, Vijay has filed a petition challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has begun hearings on the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, amidst concerns over violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, indicated possible interim orders might be issued, including maintaining the status of properties deemed Waqf by courts and stipulations regarding the composition of Waqf Boards. Further hearings are set for Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

