Fatwa Issued Against Actor-Politician Vijay Amid Waqf Act Dispute
The All India Muslim Jamaat president, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, issued a fatwa against Tamil actor-politician Vijay for negatively portraying Muslims in films and hosting questionable invitees at an Iftar party. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court addresses challenges to the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, with potential interim orders on contentious provisions.
- Country:
- India
The All India Muslim Jamaat's president, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, has issued a controversial fatwa against Tamil Nadu's actor-turned-politician Vijay. The president of the Tamil Nadu Vijay Karthik (TVK) party has come under fire for allegedly casting Muslims in a negative light in his films and inviting individuals associated with gambling and alcohol consumption to an Iftar event.
Maulana Razvi Bareilvi criticized Vijay, saying, "He has maintained cordial relations with Muslims yet portrayed them as terrorists in his movies. This, coupled with his choice of Iftar invitees, has angered Sunni Muslims in Tamil Nadu, prompting them to seek a fatwa." Amid this, Vijay has filed a petition challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 in the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court has begun hearings on the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, amidst concerns over violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, indicated possible interim orders might be issued, including maintaining the status of properties deemed Waqf by courts and stipulations regarding the composition of Waqf Boards. Further hearings are set for Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Epic Showdown: Wisconsin's Supreme Court Battle
Susan Crawford Triumphs in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election
Liberal Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court: Susan Crawford Defeats Trump-Backed Schimel
Susan Crawford's Victory in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race: A Judicial Milestone Amid Political Turmoil
Historic Win: Susan Crawford Secures Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat