CBI Raids on AAP's Durgesh Pathak Stir Political Storm

The AAP accused CBI raids on Durgesh Pathak's residence as a politically driven move by BJP to disrupt their 2027 Gujarat election plans. Pathak, AAP’s co-incharge for Gujarat, faces allegations of foreign funds violations. AAP leaders declare the raids a sign of BJP’s fear of AAP's growing influence.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday strongly criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for conducting searches at senior leader Durgesh Pathak's residence, labeling it as a politically driven tactic aimed at obstructing the party's strategies for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Durgesh Pathak serves as AAP's co-incharge for Gujarat, and party officials claim that the raids are a response to their increased influence in the region. Sanjay Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, accused the BJP of attempting to undermine the party by targeting its leadership and called the CBI's actions an indication of BJP's anxiety over AAP's political momentum in Gujarat.

Despite no comments from the BJP, officials state that the CBI's searches are part of an investigation into alleged breaches of foreign funding regulations, with a case registered against Pathak for violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. AAP leaders, including former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition Atishi, echoed concerns, describing the raid as a politically motivated conspiracy.

