Honoring Biju Patnaik: A Legacy Remembered

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led tributes to the iconic Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary. The former chief minister's contributions to education and empowerment continue to inspire many, as his legacy remains a source of pride for Odia people.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also paid homage to his late father, emphasizing the lasting impact of Biju Patnaik's fearless life and dedication to public service. The Biju Janata Dal, named in his honor, organized events statewide to commemorate his achievements.

Biju Patnaik, a key figure in India's independence movement and political history, served as Odisha's chief minister twice. His enduring contributions to the state's development and his role in national politics are celebrated by various leaders and parties, who continue to draw inspiration from his life and work.

(With inputs from agencies.)