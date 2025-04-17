Congress Condemns ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis as Democracy's 'Murder'

In a fiery response to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent actions, Congress leader Harish Rawat has slammed the chargesheet filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, labeling it a deliberate attempt to 'murder democracy.' Rawat contends that the charges are fabricated.

Rawat argued that if there were objections regarding the matter, a civil suit could have sufficed. He suggested that involving the ED aims to instill fear and tarnish the opposition's image. In reaction, Congress launched nationwide protests, accusing BJP of orchestrating a political vendetta against the Gandhi family.

At a press conference, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the central government's actions as 'unnecessarily troubling' party figures. Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi described the chargesheet against the Gandhis as 'vendetta in legal disguise,' questioning why no NDA allies or BJP leaders have faced similar scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)