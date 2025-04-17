Durgesh Pathak Slams BJP's 'Fear Tactics' Amid CBI Raids

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak launched a fervent critique against the central Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Thursday, alleging they employ raids as a strategy to intimidate him and his colleagues. Despite the pressure, Pathak maintains he will cooperate with investigative agencies and remain undeterred.

Speaking at a press conference, Pathak accused the BJP of targeting AAP leaders to induce fear. He detailed a recent incident where Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials searched his home extensively but found no incriminating evidence. The CBI team allegedly seized photocopies of Aadhaar cards from individuals who had previously sought assistance during his tenure as an MLA.

Pathak described the raids as a political maneuver linked to his new role as AAP's co-incharge in Gujarat, suspecting it aims to destabilize his party's growing influence in the region. As part of a broader investigation, the CBI is probing Pathak and others for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), with enforcement agencies actively pursuing leads.

