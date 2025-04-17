Xi Jinping's Strategic Diplomatic Tour Strengthens China-Cambodia Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has embarked on a significant state visit to Cambodia, aimed at fortifying the already robust ties between the two nations. This two-day visit, concluding Xi's Southeast Asian tour, underscores China's intention to solidify its influence in the region through economic leverage.

Xi's visit includes strategic discussions with Cambodian leaders, focusing on trade and bilateral cooperation. Amidst global economic uncertainties and US-imposed tariffs, China positions itself as a source of stability and steadfast support for Cambodia's development path, advocating against unilateralism and protectionism.

The visit also marks the 50th anniversary of the Khmer Rouge's ascent to power, a sensitive historic period backed by Beijing. Throughout the visit, multiple agreements are anticipated to further enhance cooperation, confirming China as Cambodia's foremost trade and investment partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)