Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Protests Against Alleged Political Targeting

Congress has convened a meeting to plan protests against alleged political targeting of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The party aims to address the government's actions, which they claim are meant to divert attention from economic issues. The Enforcement Directorate has accused the Gandhis of money laundering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:42 IST
Congress Gears Up for Protests Against Alleged Political Targeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Congress has summoned all its general secretaries, in-charges, and heads of frontal organizations for a meeting this Saturday. The gathering is set to discuss the party's strategy for protesting the alleged political targeting of its leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case.

Under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the assembly at Indira Gandhi Bhawan aims to devise plans for nationwide demonstrations against the government's actions. Insiders suggest the protests are a response to what the party sees as an attempt to distract from pressing public issues and an economic downturn.

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified the controversy by filing a chargesheet accusing the Gandhis of laundering a staggering Rs 988 crore. This legal action has fueled Congress's accusations of the government's 'despotic' measures, purportedly showcasing panic amidst mounting criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025