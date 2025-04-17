Congress Gears Up for Protests Against Alleged Political Targeting

In a significant move, Congress has summoned all its general secretaries, in-charges, and heads of frontal organizations for a meeting this Saturday. The gathering is set to discuss the party's strategy for protesting the alleged political targeting of its leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case.

Under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the assembly at Indira Gandhi Bhawan aims to devise plans for nationwide demonstrations against the government's actions. Insiders suggest the protests are a response to what the party sees as an attempt to distract from pressing public issues and an economic downturn.

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified the controversy by filing a chargesheet accusing the Gandhis of laundering a staggering Rs 988 crore. This legal action has fueled Congress's accusations of the government's 'despotic' measures, purportedly showcasing panic amidst mounting criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)