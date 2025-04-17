Supreme Court Reviews Controversial Waqf Act Amid Criticism from AIMIM's Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized the Waqf Act, labeling it 'unconstitutional' after the Supreme Court recorded the Centre's plea to delay its response on related legal challenges. In his media statement, Owaisi emphasized ongoing opposition to the Act, which he claims violates constitutional principles.

The Supreme Court has acknowledged assurances from the Solicitor General that no further appointments to the Waqf Board or Council will occur until subsequent hearings. The Court also stated that existing Waqf properties will remain unaffected as the legal proceedings continue. Despite the Centre's defense of the legislation, the Court is contemplating the suspension of certain provisions.

During a detailed examination, the Supreme Court indicated it may temporarily pause select aspects of the Waqf Act, such as the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf governance, while awaiting further arguments. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna underscored the importance of preserving the status quo as the court balances differing legal interests and interpretations of the law.

