Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Controversial Waqf Act Amid Criticism from AIMIM's Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Waqf Act as 'unconstitutional' as the Supreme Court recorded the Centre's request for more time to respond. Owaisi and other critics argue the Act discriminates against Muslims and violates their rights, with the Supreme Court considering key provisions for potential suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:12 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Controversial Waqf Act Amid Criticism from AIMIM's Owaisi
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized the Waqf Act, labeling it 'unconstitutional' after the Supreme Court recorded the Centre's plea to delay its response on related legal challenges. In his media statement, Owaisi emphasized ongoing opposition to the Act, which he claims violates constitutional principles.

The Supreme Court has acknowledged assurances from the Solicitor General that no further appointments to the Waqf Board or Council will occur until subsequent hearings. The Court also stated that existing Waqf properties will remain unaffected as the legal proceedings continue. Despite the Centre's defense of the legislation, the Court is contemplating the suspension of certain provisions.

During a detailed examination, the Supreme Court indicated it may temporarily pause select aspects of the Waqf Act, such as the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf governance, while awaiting further arguments. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna underscored the importance of preserving the status quo as the court balances differing legal interests and interpretations of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025