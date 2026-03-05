Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Iran's Fierce Military Response and Regional Unrest

The regional conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US intensifies following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Amidst foreign threats and missile strikes, Iran's strategic military operations continue to unfold against Israeli and American targets. Escalating unrest prompts fears of prolonged conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:35 IST
Escalating Tensions: Iran's Fierce Military Response and Regional Unrest
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh signs the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh made a somber visit to the New Delhi embassy on Thursday, signing a condolence book for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His visit comes amid allegations from Iranian state media that a US-Israel-led strike had killed Khamenei.

The Grand Mosalla, a vast complex pivotal for state-religious events, is at the heart of a three-day farewell ceremony for Khamenei. Thousands are expected for the subsequent funeral procession, even as regional tensions escalate with Iran threatening action against the Dimona nuclear site.

Thursday also saw heightened conflict, with the Israel Defence Forces announcing a new ballistic missile attack by Iran targeting Israel. This latest assault is part of "Operation True Promise 4," combining missile and drone strikes against American and Israeli targets. The operation aims to retaliate against alleged "unprovoked aggression."

(With inputs from agencies.)

