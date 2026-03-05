Escalating Tensions: Iran's Fierce Military Response and Regional Unrest

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh made a somber visit to the New Delhi embassy on Thursday, signing a condolence book for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His visit comes amid allegations from Iranian state media that a US-Israel-led strike had killed Khamenei.

The Grand Mosalla, a vast complex pivotal for state-religious events, is at the heart of a three-day farewell ceremony for Khamenei. Thousands are expected for the subsequent funeral procession, even as regional tensions escalate with Iran threatening action against the Dimona nuclear site.

Thursday also saw heightened conflict, with the Israel Defence Forces announcing a new ballistic missile attack by Iran targeting Israel. This latest assault is part of "Operation True Promise 4," combining missile and drone strikes against American and Israeli targets. The operation aims to retaliate against alleged "unprovoked aggression."

(With inputs from agencies.)