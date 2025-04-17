Left Menu

Dilip Ghosh Sparks Controversy with Weaponization Remarks

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s purported call for Hindus to arm themselves stirred political controversy in West Bengal. His remarks criticized police reliance, emphasizing a change in Hindu unity and identity, notably through Ram Navami processions. The ruling Trinamool Congress condemned the statements as provocative, gaining widespread social media attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:12 IST
Senior West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has sparked political controversy following his comments urging Hindus to keep weapons at home for protection.

The remarks, reportedly made at a public rally in North 24 Parganas district, drew sharp rebuke from the ruling Trinamool Congress, which labeled them as provocative in nature.

Ghosh cited the recent Murshidabad violence and criticized the reliance on police for safety, asserting that Hindus have increasingly realized the need to unite, as exemplified by the rise in Ram Navami processions. A video of his statements has since gone viral on social media.

