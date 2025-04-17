Dilip Ghosh Sparks Controversy with Weaponization Remarks

Senior West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has sparked political controversy following his comments urging Hindus to keep weapons at home for protection.

The remarks, reportedly made at a public rally in North 24 Parganas district, drew sharp rebuke from the ruling Trinamool Congress, which labeled them as provocative in nature.

Ghosh cited the recent Murshidabad violence and criticized the reliance on police for safety, asserting that Hindus have increasingly realized the need to unite, as exemplified by the rise in Ram Navami processions. A video of his statements has since gone viral on social media.

