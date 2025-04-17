Left Menu

UK Retail Urges Closure of 'De Minimis' Duty Loophole Amid Tariff Concerns

The CEO of Sainsbury's has called for the UK government to eliminate the 'de minimis' duty exemption for imports up to £135, citing concerns over low-quality goods being diverted from the U.S. due to tariff changes. Sainsbury's, more dependent on non-food sales than rivals, seeks a level playing field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:13 IST
UK Retail Urges Closure of 'De Minimis' Duty Loophole Amid Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government faces mounting pressure to swiftly terminate the 'de minimis' duty exemption for imports below £135, urged Sainsbury's CEO Simon Roberts. Retail executives, including those at Currys, are pushing for this change to prevent an influx of low-quality goods rerouted from the U.S. due to tariffs.

"Everyone should contribute their fair share in taxes. If a loophole allows some to evade this, it must be addressed to ensure equal competition," Roberts insisted. This appeal comes after Sainsbury's, owner of the Argos brand, released its annual financial results.

With about 25% of Sainsbury's sales stemming from non-food products, the retailer is more susceptible to global shipping disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs compared to Tesco. Despite these challenges, Roberts emphasized the company's resilience, having managed through crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Red Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025