Controversial Call: BJP Leader Advocates Weapon Ownership

A video showing West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh urging Hindus to keep weapons at home has sparked controversy. Ghosh's remarks, made during a rally, were criticized by the Trinamool Congress as 'provocative.' The video gained significant attention online, highlighting tensions following recent violence in Murshidabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:00 IST
A video allegedly depicting senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh suggesting that Hindus should have weapons for self-defense has sparked a heated debate. This comes in response to recent unrest in Murshidabad.

Ghosh, addressing supporters at a public rally in North 24 Parganas, argued that while Hindus invest in household items like televisions and furniture, they neglect self-defense. He emphasized that the police cannot be relied upon for protection.

Referring to the increasing number of Ram Navami processions, Ghosh urged unity among Hindus, asserting that strength garners divine support. The video of his comments rapidly spread across social media, intensifying controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

