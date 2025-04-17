Bihar's Political Showdown: NDA Rallies Against Divided Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launched a verbal assault against the opposition ahead of the 2025 state assembly elections, emphasizing the continuous electoral losses of the grand alliance, Mahagathbandhan, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Choudhary remarked that the Mahagathbandhan has been consistently defeated in past elections, including the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha, and 2020 Vidhan Sabha polls.

Prominent BJP figure, Shahnawaz Hussain, also slammed the Mahagathbandhan, labeling it a "complete flop show." Hussain criticized the alliance's internal disarray, suggesting that its reluctance to rally under a unified leadership, particularly under Tejashwi Yadav, would result in electoral failure. He highlighted rifts within the opposition, mentioning that Tejashwi Yadav's and the Congress party's refusal to negotiate seat allocations would undermine their campaign.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's meeting with Congress to strategize for the elections seems overshadowed by alliance contradictions. Disagreements about leadership roles, particularly among allies, including Mukesh Sahni's statement about future roles, illustrate the prevailing discord. BJP leaders are optimistic about their chances, boasting projections of a landslide victory against a fragmented opposition in the upcoming contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)