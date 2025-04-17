Left Menu

India Rejects Pakistan's Kashmir Claims: A Diplomatic Face-Off

India dismisses Pakistan Army Chief's remarks on Kashmir, asserting the region's status as a Union Territory of India. The extradition of 26/11 terror accused Tahawwur Rana highlights ongoing diplomatic tensions. India urges Pakistan to address its reputation as a hub for global terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:21 IST
India Rejects Pakistan's Kashmir Claims: A Diplomatic Face-Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuttal to Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's recent statements, India asserted that Jammu and Kashmir's sole connection with Pakistan concerns the return of illegally occupied territories. Gen Munir had referred to Kashmir as a critical part of Pakistan.

India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, countered Munir's remarks, emphasizing that Kashmir is an integral part of India and questioning the foreign claims on the region. Jaiswal also addressed Pakistan's efforts to distance itself from the 26/11 terror case, involving Tahawwur Rana.

Rana, extradited to India on April 10, faces charges related to the Mumbai attacks. His extradition serves as a stark reminder of Pakistan's perceived global terrorism ties, urging Islamabad to take concrete actions against individuals involved in the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025