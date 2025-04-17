India Rejects Pakistan's Kashmir Claims: A Diplomatic Face-Off

In a strong rebuttal to Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's recent statements, India asserted that Jammu and Kashmir's sole connection with Pakistan concerns the return of illegally occupied territories. Gen Munir had referred to Kashmir as a critical part of Pakistan.

India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, countered Munir's remarks, emphasizing that Kashmir is an integral part of India and questioning the foreign claims on the region. Jaiswal also addressed Pakistan's efforts to distance itself from the 26/11 terror case, involving Tahawwur Rana.

Rana, extradited to India on April 10, faces charges related to the Mumbai attacks. His extradition serves as a stark reminder of Pakistan's perceived global terrorism ties, urging Islamabad to take concrete actions against individuals involved in the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)