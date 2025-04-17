India Rejects Pakistan's Kashmir Claims: A Diplomatic Face-Off
India dismisses Pakistan Army Chief's remarks on Kashmir, asserting the region's status as a Union Territory of India. The extradition of 26/11 terror accused Tahawwur Rana highlights ongoing diplomatic tensions. India urges Pakistan to address its reputation as a hub for global terrorism.
In a strong rebuttal to Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's recent statements, India asserted that Jammu and Kashmir's sole connection with Pakistan concerns the return of illegally occupied territories. Gen Munir had referred to Kashmir as a critical part of Pakistan.
India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, countered Munir's remarks, emphasizing that Kashmir is an integral part of India and questioning the foreign claims on the region. Jaiswal also addressed Pakistan's efforts to distance itself from the 26/11 terror case, involving Tahawwur Rana.
Rana, extradited to India on April 10, faces charges related to the Mumbai attacks. His extradition serves as a stark reminder of Pakistan's perceived global terrorism ties, urging Islamabad to take concrete actions against individuals involved in the attacks.
