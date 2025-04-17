Conspiracy Allegations Surround Caste Census Amid ED Cases

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to block a nationwide caste census. He claimed that Enforcement Directorate cases against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are part of this alleged agenda.

Speaking at a protest organized by the state Congress outside the ED office, Vikramarka suggested that the BJP opposes resource distribution following such a census. He linked the cases against the Gandhi family to attempts at intimidation and to dissuade support for a caste survey across India, reiterated during the recent AICC plenary in Ahmedabad.

Despite the legal pressures, he affirmed that the Congress party and the Gandhi-Nehru family, credited with significant contributions to India's independence, would not be intimidated. The protest included key party figures such as AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, alongside numerous party members and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)