Left Menu

Conspiracy Allegations Surround Caste Census Amid ED Cases

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused the BJP of conspiring to prevent a nationwide caste census. He alleged that ED cases against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are intended to dissuade calls for a caste survey in India, similar to one held in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:03 IST
Conspiracy Allegations Surround Caste Census Amid ED Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to block a nationwide caste census. He claimed that Enforcement Directorate cases against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are part of this alleged agenda.

Speaking at a protest organized by the state Congress outside the ED office, Vikramarka suggested that the BJP opposes resource distribution following such a census. He linked the cases against the Gandhi family to attempts at intimidation and to dissuade support for a caste survey across India, reiterated during the recent AICC plenary in Ahmedabad.

Despite the legal pressures, he affirmed that the Congress party and the Gandhi-Nehru family, credited with significant contributions to India's independence, would not be intimidated. The protest included key party figures such as AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, alongside numerous party members and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025