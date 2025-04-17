Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks Apology and Compensation from Pakistan Over 1971 Atrocities

Bangladesh has called on Pakistan to issue a public apology for the 1971 atrocities and to pay USD 4.3 billion in compensation during their first high-level talks in 15 years. This demand highlights unresolved historical issues stemming from the 1971 separation of East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, from Pakistan.

Updated: 17-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:11 IST
In a landmark meeting, Bangladesh has urged Pakistan to address "historically unresolved issues," including the demand for a public apology over the 1971 atrocities. This was conveyed during the first foreign secretary-level talks between the two nations in 15 years.

Additionally, Bangladesh has asked Pakistan to pay USD 4.3 billion as its share from the combined assets prior to East Pakistan's split from Pakistan in 1971, resulting in the formation of independent Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin reported on these developments following the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) with his Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch, highlighting the need for resolution on lingering issues.

