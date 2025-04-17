BJP's Push for Waqf Amendment Act: Empowerment for Muslim Women

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura is initiating a campaign to support the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, challenging the opposition's alleged misinformation. Scheduled to take place from April 20 to May 5, the campaign aims to raise awareness and rally support for this legislative change.

During a strategic meeting attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha and key party figures, it was emphasized that the Waqf Amendment Act will significantly benefit ordinary Muslims, with a focus on improving the status of women within the community.

Party leaders, including BJP national secretary Anil Antony, reiterated that the amendment aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive growth, promising transformative effects for underprivileged Muslims and reinforcing minority women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)