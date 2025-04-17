Left Menu

BJP's Push for Waqf Amendment Act: Empowerment for Muslim Women

The ruling BJP in Tripura is set to launch a campaign endorsing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, aiming to address misconceptions spread by opposition parties. The campaign, running from April 20 to May 5, promises benefits to the Muslim community, especially women. Key leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, highlight the act's potential positive impact.

Updated: 17-04-2025 20:16 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura is initiating a campaign to support the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, challenging the opposition's alleged misinformation. Scheduled to take place from April 20 to May 5, the campaign aims to raise awareness and rally support for this legislative change.

During a strategic meeting attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha and key party figures, it was emphasized that the Waqf Amendment Act will significantly benefit ordinary Muslims, with a focus on improving the status of women within the community.

Party leaders, including BJP national secretary Anil Antony, reiterated that the amendment aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive growth, promising transformative effects for underprivileged Muslims and reinforcing minority women's rights.

