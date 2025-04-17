BJP Protests Heat Up in Gujarat Over National Herald Case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday intensified its protests across Gujarat, targeting the Congress in light of the recent National Herald case developments. The Enforcement Directorate has accused prominent Congress figures, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, of laundering Rs 988 crore, prompting BJP members to take to the streets.

In Ahmedabad, the protest was spearheaded by MLA Amit P Shah, who denounced Congress for its alleged corruption and noted that both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are on bail from earlier accusations. The protests also spread to Vadodara and Surat, where BJP demonstrators burned effigies of Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking in Vadodara, BJP MLA Balkrishna Shukla criticized Congress leaders, insisting their actions were 'utterly shameful' and demanded an apology for what he described as an unprecedented scam in democratic history. Meanwhile, Surat BJP president Paresh Patel questioned the Congress's intentions, highlighting a loan-turned-property grab involving National Herald assets.

