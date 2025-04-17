Left Menu

BJP Protests Heat Up in Gujarat Over National Herald Case

The BJP staged protests across Gujarat against the Congress after the Enforcement Directorate charged Sonia and Rahul Gandhi with laundering Rs 988 crore in the National Herald case. Effigies of Rahul Gandhi were burnt as leaders claimed Congress's involvement in a major scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:59 IST
BJP Protests Heat Up in Gujarat Over National Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday intensified its protests across Gujarat, targeting the Congress in light of the recent National Herald case developments. The Enforcement Directorate has accused prominent Congress figures, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, of laundering Rs 988 crore, prompting BJP members to take to the streets.

In Ahmedabad, the protest was spearheaded by MLA Amit P Shah, who denounced Congress for its alleged corruption and noted that both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are on bail from earlier accusations. The protests also spread to Vadodara and Surat, where BJP demonstrators burned effigies of Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking in Vadodara, BJP MLA Balkrishna Shukla criticized Congress leaders, insisting their actions were 'utterly shameful' and demanded an apology for what he described as an unprecedented scam in democratic history. Meanwhile, Surat BJP president Paresh Patel questioned the Congress's intentions, highlighting a loan-turned-property grab involving National Herald assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025