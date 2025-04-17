Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance in Paris: Macron, Rubio, and Witkoff Discuss Ukraine's Future

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron met with U.S. officials Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff amid rising European concerns over U.S. relations with Russia. High-level talks centered on the Ukraine conflict, Iran nuclear deal, and U.S. defense commitments in Europe, amid calls for a tougher stance on Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:11 IST
Emmanuel Macron hosted U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff in Paris to address the escalating conflict in Ukraine, as the U.S. administration seeks diplomatic solutions with Russia. The meeting highlights Europe's growing unease with Washington's approach.

Despite frustrations expressed by President Trump over progress in Ukraine, Macron emphasized the need for a robust peace process. In Paris, discussions included possible security guarantees and a ceasefire, following recent Russian attacks.

European officials hope to influence U.S. policy towards a firmer stance with Moscow, also addressing the potential re-establishment of a nuclear deal with Iran. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pressed European allies for increased defense spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

