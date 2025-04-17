Left Menu

Trump to Visit Rome: A Diplomatic Leap Forward

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation for an official visit to Rome. The upcoming visit marks a significant opportunity to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries and is seen as a major diplomatic event.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump will make an official visit to Rome, following his acceptance of an invitation.

"I want to thank President Trump for having accepted an invitation to pay an official visit to Rome in the near future," Meloni stated to reporters.

This visit is poised to fortify diplomatic relations between Italy and the United States, showcasing the strategic importance of their alliance.

