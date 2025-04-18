US-EU Trade Deal: Trump and Meloni's Diplomatic Push
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed optimism about sealing a trade deal between the US and EU before a tariff pause ends. Both leaders showed confidence, with Trump's 90-day tariff delay relieving some pressure. Meloni also seeks to balance EU and US relations, navigating domestic and EU-wide expectations.
President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke confidently on Thursday about reaching a trade agreement between the United States and Europe before the current temporary hold on certain tariffs concludes.
Amid a backdrop of impending 25% tariffs on key European imports like steel, aluminum, and cars, both leaders affirmed the likelihood of a deal, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring a beneficial outcome. Trump stated his assurance in a future agreement, convinced that Europe is equally eager for a fair exchange.
At the Oval Office, Meloni presented herself as a mediator between the continents, addressing trade tensions that have recently strained transatlantic relations. The two sides offered a united front on international trade, even as Meloni carefully navigated the delicate balance of maintaining Italy's stance within the larger EU objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
