Left Menu

US-EU Trade Deal: Trump and Meloni's Diplomatic Push

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed optimism about sealing a trade deal between the US and EU before a tariff pause ends. Both leaders showed confidence, with Trump's 90-day tariff delay relieving some pressure. Meloni also seeks to balance EU and US relations, navigating domestic and EU-wide expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 01:44 IST
US-EU Trade Deal: Trump and Meloni's Diplomatic Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke confidently on Thursday about reaching a trade agreement between the United States and Europe before the current temporary hold on certain tariffs concludes.

Amid a backdrop of impending 25% tariffs on key European imports like steel, aluminum, and cars, both leaders affirmed the likelihood of a deal, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring a beneficial outcome. Trump stated his assurance in a future agreement, convinced that Europe is equally eager for a fair exchange.

At the Oval Office, Meloni presented herself as a mediator between the continents, addressing trade tensions that have recently strained transatlantic relations. The two sides offered a united front on international trade, even as Meloni carefully navigated the delicate balance of maintaining Italy's stance within the larger EU objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025