US-EU Trade Deal: Trump and Meloni's Diplomatic Push

President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke confidently on Thursday about reaching a trade agreement between the United States and Europe before the current temporary hold on certain tariffs concludes.

Amid a backdrop of impending 25% tariffs on key European imports like steel, aluminum, and cars, both leaders affirmed the likelihood of a deal, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring a beneficial outcome. Trump stated his assurance in a future agreement, convinced that Europe is equally eager for a fair exchange.

At the Oval Office, Meloni presented herself as a mediator between the continents, addressing trade tensions that have recently strained transatlantic relations. The two sides offered a united front on international trade, even as Meloni carefully navigated the delicate balance of maintaining Italy's stance within the larger EU objectives.

