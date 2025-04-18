Left Menu

Diplomatic Push in Paris: U.S. Aims for Peace in Ukraine

The U.S. engaged in talks with European powers, Ukraine, and Russia in Paris to end the Ukraine war. Despite positive responses, Russia and the U.S. differed on a ceasefire. Talks continue in London. Criticism arose over Trump's handling of Russia relations, and European inclusion remains pivotal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. ramped up diplomatic efforts in Paris on Thursday, with top envoys engaging European powers and Ukraine to push for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported an encouraging reception for a U.S. peace framework, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy labeling the talks as constructive.

Despite the cordial exchanges, little progress on substantial issues emerged, particularly as Russia remains evasive on implementing a ceasefire. Parallel discussions persist, with European leaders wary of U.S. overtures towards Moscow, reflecting concerns over exclusion from critical decision-making.

As diplomatic dialogues advance, the geopolitical stakes sharpen, with international focus keenly set on forthcoming talks in London. The inclusion of European voices alongside strong U.S. leadership may steer the course towards a sustainable peace agreement, amid prevailing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

