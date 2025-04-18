Left Menu

White House Press Access Controversy: Trump vs. AP

The Trump administration is appealing a court ruling that requires granting the Associated Press access to White House events, after the news agency contested restrictions imposed over its choice to use 'Gulf of Mexico' instead of 'Gulf of America.' This case highlights tensions over media access rights.

Updated: 18-04-2025 03:09 IST
A heated legal battle is unfolding as President Donald Trump's administration challenges a court order mandating that the Associated Press (AP) be granted access to White House press events. The administration argues that it holds expansive discretion over media access, requesting a federal appeals court to uphold a restriction decision.

The controversy ignited when the White House limited AP's access for using the traditional name, 'Gulf of Mexico,' defying Trump's preference for 'Gulf of America.' The dispute examines the constitutional protections surrounding news gathering, as judges scrutinize the administration's motivations for media control.

Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas and Judge Cornelia Pillard are among those deliberating the implications of AP's exclusion, given the press pool's historical significance. The case underscores ongoing tensions between Trump's administration and the media, as questions about press freedom and presidential authority dominate the dialogue.

