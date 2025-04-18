Europe Faces Critical Decision on Iran Nuclear Sanctions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted Europe's need to decide on reimposing sanctions on Iran, as the country nears nuclear weapon development. Rubio emphasized seeking a peaceful solution but insisted on long-term prevention of Iran's nuclear ambitions. He met with European leaders in Paris to discuss this issue.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on European leaders to make a crucial decision about reimposing sanctions on Iran, as the nation inches closer to developing a nuclear weapon. Speaking in Paris after high-level meetings, Rubio stressed the urgency of the situation ahead of an anticipated IAEA report.
Rubio conveyed the U.S. position, advocating for a peaceful resolution but firm in opposition to Iran's nuclear aspirations. "It's not just about preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon now," Rubio stated, emphasizing the need for a long-term strategy.
He warned against agreements with temporary measures, underscoring actions that ensure Iran remains non-nuclear in the indefinite future. The outcome of Europe's decision could shape the region's security landscape for years to come.
