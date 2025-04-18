Left Menu

Europe Faces Critical Decision on Iran Nuclear Sanctions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on European leaders to make a crucial decision about reimposing sanctions on Iran, as the nation inches closer to developing a nuclear weapon. Speaking in Paris after high-level meetings, Rubio stressed the urgency of the situation ahead of an anticipated IAEA report.

Rubio conveyed the U.S. position, advocating for a peaceful resolution but firm in opposition to Iran's nuclear aspirations. "It's not just about preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon now," Rubio stated, emphasizing the need for a long-term strategy.

He warned against agreements with temporary measures, underscoring actions that ensure Iran remains non-nuclear in the indefinite future. The outcome of Europe's decision could shape the region's security landscape for years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

