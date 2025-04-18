Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic State Visit Strengthens China-Cambodia Ties Amid Tariff Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a two-day visit to Cambodia, reinforcing bilateral relations amid trade challenges due to US tariffs. China, strengthening its regional influence, is seen as a stabilizing force. The visit emphasized friendship, investment, and strategic partnerships, while addressing economic threats posed by US policies.

Updated: 18-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:19 IST
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up a significant two-day state visit to Cambodia, finalizing his three-nation tour amid challenging economic times triggered by US tariff policies. This visit bolstered China's influence in Southeast Asia, showcasing the nation as a pillar of stability amidst market uncertainties.

Xi's visit came at a pivotal moment as the US proposed tariffs pose substantial economic threats to Cambodia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Notably, Cambodia faces elevated tariffs of up to 49%, while Vietnam and Malaysia encounter rates of 46% and 24% respectively.

During the visit, Xi and Cambodian officials focused on strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signing numerous agreements across sectors like trade, education, and health. Their dialogue emphasized mutual cooperation and China's role as a key economic partner, further deepening bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

