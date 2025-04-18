Sibal Condemns Dhankhar: A Constitutional Clash

Kapil Sibal, a member of the Rajya Sabha, has launched a scathing critique against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's recent comments regarding the judiciary's timelines for presidential decisions. Sibal labeled Dhankhar's statements as "unconstitutional" and out of line for a Rajya Sabha chairman.

Speaking a day after Dhankhar's remarks, Sibal emphasized the necessity for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to remain impartial, noting that neither can serve as a political party's spokesperson. He stressed that any deviation undermines the chair's dignity.

Sibal defended Article 142, which allows the Supreme Court to ensure complete justice. He urged that constitutional balance must be maintained and that judicial independence is crucial for democracy. Sibal also questioned Dhankhar's selective criticism of historical political events.

(With inputs from agencies.)