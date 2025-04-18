Left Menu

Sibal Condemns Dhankhar: A Constitutional Clash

Kapil Sibal criticized Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his remarks about the judiciary's role, deeming them unconstitutional. Sibal stressed the importance of maintaining equidistance in political roles and defended the judiciary's independence. He called for a review if there are issues with judicial decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kapil Sibal, a member of the Rajya Sabha, has launched a scathing critique against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's recent comments regarding the judiciary's timelines for presidential decisions. Sibal labeled Dhankhar's statements as "unconstitutional" and out of line for a Rajya Sabha chairman.

Speaking a day after Dhankhar's remarks, Sibal emphasized the necessity for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to remain impartial, noting that neither can serve as a political party's spokesperson. He stressed that any deviation undermines the chair's dignity.

Sibal defended Article 142, which allows the Supreme Court to ensure complete justice. He urged that constitutional balance must be maintained and that judicial independence is crucial for democracy. Sibal also questioned Dhankhar's selective criticism of historical political events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

