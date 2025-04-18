Iran's Nuclear Hope: A Realistic Path to Agreement

On the eve of new negotiations, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, expressed optimism about reaching a nuclear agreement with the United States, provided Washington adopts a realistic stance. Araqchi shared these views in Moscow, following discussions with Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister.

Iran noted the U.S.'s seriousness during earlier talks in Oman, with the second round set to occur in Rome. President Donald Trump has warned of potential military action if Iran fails to agree to a deal aimed at preventing nuclear weapon development. However, Iran maintains its program is peaceful.

Russia has pledged to play a constructive role in the negotiations, given its history and influence as a U.N. Security Council member. The diplomatic mission included delivering a message from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized seeking peaceful resolution without allowing nuclear armament.

