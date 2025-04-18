Left Menu

Trump Set to Withdraw from Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Mounting Frustration

U.S. President Donald Trump may abandon efforts to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal unless signs emerge soon of possible success. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed urgency, stating that patience is wearing thin. Ukraine and Russia's sporadic talks have yet to yield a comprehensive resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:43 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is on the verge of pulling out from peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This announcement comes as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that a resolution must be apparent within days.

Rubio's remarks, made in Paris, highlight growing impatience within the White House amid persistent challenges with Russia's stance. Despite meetings in Paris involving European leaders and some progress in talks, a comprehensive peace solution remains elusive.

While Russia has shown some willingness to negotiate, the core issue remains unresolved, with both sides maintaining rigid positions. The ongoing challenge is ensuring U.S. interests and retaining influence over both conflicting nations in potential peace agreement scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

