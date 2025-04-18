Trump Set to Withdraw from Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Mounting Frustration

U.S. President Donald Trump is on the verge of pulling out from peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This announcement comes as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that a resolution must be apparent within days.

Rubio's remarks, made in Paris, highlight growing impatience within the White House amid persistent challenges with Russia's stance. Despite meetings in Paris involving European leaders and some progress in talks, a comprehensive peace solution remains elusive.

While Russia has shown some willingness to negotiate, the core issue remains unresolved, with both sides maintaining rigid positions. The ongoing challenge is ensuring U.S. interests and retaining influence over both conflicting nations in potential peace agreement scenarios.

