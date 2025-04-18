Left Menu

Meloni's Italian Charm Courts Trump: A Diplomatic Demonstration

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni used her native Italian language to engage U.S. President Donald Trump and deputy JD Vance. In meetings at the White House, she charmed Trump, discussed key issues, and led conversations favoring strong U.S.-Italy relations, including economic cooperation and political alignment.

18-04-2025
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni leveraged her fluency in Italian to create a diplomatic impact during a series of meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and his deputy, JD Vance. At the White House, Meloni's charm and insightful discussions captivated Trump, setting the stage for strengthening Italy-U.S. ties.

In a joint press conference, Trump appreciated Meloni's Italian remarks, fascinated by the language as Meloni addressed critical topics, including the war in Ukraine. Meloni countered Trump's perspectives by supporting Ukraine, displaying diplomatic poise. Vance joined the talks, later engaging with Meloni in Rome to underline the nations' partnership.

Meloni, aiming to fortify her rapport with Trump, voiced support for his policies and suggested collaborations on economic initiatives. She stressed increased Italian investments in the U.S. and gas purchases while inviting Trump to Rome, hoping to earn his favor concerning trade policies and tariffs.

