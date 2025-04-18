Love Blooms in Eco Park: Dilip Ghosh Ties the Knot

In a ceremony marked by simplicity and tradition, former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh married Rinku Majumdar on Friday. The private wedding unfolded with traditional Bengali rituals, where Ghosh donned customary attire, complete with a 'topor.'

Ghosh, a seasoned politician and former bachelor, granted his mother's longstanding wish by marrying Majumdar. Despite personal developments, he assured that these changes would not interfere with his political journey. The couple's bond blossomed from regular morning walks at Eco Park, with a proposal initiated by Majumdar.

Support from political circles was evident; state BJP leaders and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended their congratulations. Unlike Ghosh's allies, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari refrained from commenting. As Ghosh continues with his political commitments, including a visit to Kharagpur, he prepares for the upcoming state assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)