Love Blooms in Eco Park: Dilip Ghosh Ties the Knot
Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh married Rinku Majumdar in a private ceremony. Known for his influential role in politics, Ghosh fulfilled his mother's wish by marrying. The couple's relationship began during morning walks. Prominent leaders congratulated the newlyweds while Ghosh emphasized his political career remains unaffected.
- Country:
- India
In a ceremony marked by simplicity and tradition, former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh married Rinku Majumdar on Friday. The private wedding unfolded with traditional Bengali rituals, where Ghosh donned customary attire, complete with a 'topor.'
Ghosh, a seasoned politician and former bachelor, granted his mother's longstanding wish by marrying Majumdar. Despite personal developments, he assured that these changes would not interfere with his political journey. The couple's bond blossomed from regular morning walks at Eco Park, with a proposal initiated by Majumdar.
Support from political circles was evident; state BJP leaders and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended their congratulations. Unlike Ghosh's allies, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari refrained from commenting. As Ghosh continues with his political commitments, including a visit to Kharagpur, he prepares for the upcoming state assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
