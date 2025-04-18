Trump's Feud with Fed: The Economic Showdown

Amid rising tensions between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett revealed on Friday that President Trump is contemplating whether to dismiss Powell from his position.

Responding to media inquiries at the White House, Hassett suggested the president and his team are actively deliberating the issue. This follows Trump's intensified claims that Powell is politically motivated in his decisions not to reduce interest rates.

Trump has asserted that he holds the authority to remove Powell 'real fast,' further escalating the long-standing disagreement. The situation has significant implications for the economic landscape and Federal Reserve's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)