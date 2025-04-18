Divided Faith: JD Vance's Vatican Visit Amid Immigration Clash
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, a recent Catholic convert, attended a Good Friday service at the Vatican, amidst tensions with Pope Francis over immigration policies. Despite previous clashes on immigration, Vance plans a meeting with Cardinal Parolin, though the Pope remains absent due to health issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:52 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance attended a Good Friday service at the Vatican, sparking renewed attention on his differences with Pope Francis over immigration policy.
Visiting Italy with his family for Easter, Vance participated in the ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica, while the Pope remained absent, recuperating from double pneumonia.
Amidst ongoing tensions over the Trump administration's immigration stance, Vance is set to meet with Cardinal Parolin on Saturday, underscoring the complex dialogue between political and religious viewpoints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India in touch with Trump Administration on trade issues, expect to take them forward in coming days: Govt.
India in touch with Trump Administration on trade issues, expect to take them forward in coming days: Govt.
Legal Standoff: U.S. Judge Versus Trump Administration over Venezuelan Deportations
India's Pharma Triumph: Trump Administration Waives Tariffs
Brown University to see federal funding halted by Trump administration, White House official says, reports AP.