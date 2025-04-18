Divided Faith: JD Vance's Vatican Visit Amid Immigration Clash

U.S. Vice President JD Vance attended a Good Friday service at the Vatican, sparking renewed attention on his differences with Pope Francis over immigration policy.

Visiting Italy with his family for Easter, Vance participated in the ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica, while the Pope remained absent, recuperating from double pneumonia.

Amidst ongoing tensions over the Trump administration's immigration stance, Vance is set to meet with Cardinal Parolin on Saturday, underscoring the complex dialogue between political and religious viewpoints.

(With inputs from agencies.)